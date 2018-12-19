It's the end of an era for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and she can't help but get emotional about it.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This week, the much-celebrated actress filmed the last ever episode of "Veep," her hugely-popular HBO political satire. Julia has starred on the show since 2012, and she's hauled in six consecutive Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

"Just rehearsed the first scene of our final day @veephbo - Guys, this is gonna be a cinch. #veep #finalepisode," she captioned a teary-eyed image afterward.

In a snap posted on Tuesday, Julia simply showed an image of her trailer, complete with the name "Selina" on the door, referring to her character, Selina Meyer.

"Goodbye to trailer life," she captioned the image.

Prior to that, Julia also posted a black and white image of her holding up a black clutch that partially blocked her face. The clutch featured #Veep on it.

"Today is our final shooting day on this glorious show," she wrote.

The cast, crew and fans of the show have had time to prepare for the last show. In September 2017, it was announced that the show would end after the seventh season.

"We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome," Julia told The Hollywood Reporter. "The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series ... I'm not kidding - I really feel this is my baby and I don't want to mess it up. I would hate to end on a less-than note. That would make me nuts."

Still, ending the show wasn't an easy decision.

"It's hard to say goodbye to such a good thing," she said.

Like Julia, other stars of the show got emotional, as well.

Tony Hale, who plays Gary on the show, shared a photo of himself wearing a sweater with a heart on it.

"Final rehearsal on the final day shooting @VeepHBO," he wrote. "I can't describe how blessed and thankful I feel for everyone here. The sweater says it best."

Timothy Simmons tweeted on Wednesday, "Driving off the lot just made it real. Hanging out long after the wrap you could trick yourself into thinking it was still going on. Now we are all just a bunch of people that used to work on the show Veep."

Showrunner David Mandel posted several behind-the-scenes images from the final moments of the show.

Of the end, he later tweeted that "emotional" is an understatement."