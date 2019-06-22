Jussie Smollett is still one happy camper!

Matt Marton/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just months after the 16 felony counts attached to his allegedly-staged racist, homophobic attack were dropped, the "Empire" actor posted a birthday tribute to himself saying he's "still happy" and grateful.

"Grateful for LOVE. Grateful for y'all. Grateful for another year around the sun. #SummerSolstice #StillSmiling," he captioned a throwback photo on Instagram to ring in his 37th birthday on Friday, June 21.

The adorable snapshot features Jussie as a little baby smiling from ear to ear in his play pen.

Jussie had taken a break from social media during the media circus surrounding his court case and even claimed he was suffering from night terrors during the proceedings, but finally returned to Instagram earlier this month.

The drama all started after the openly gay star was brutally attacked by two men in Chicago on January 29.

The following month he was arrested and accused of staging the hate crime for publicity to allegedly help him get a pay raise on his FOX series, "Empire."

"I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level," he said in a statement just weeks before his arrest (mugshot pictured below). "Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served."

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jussie was charged with 16 felony counts for disorderly conduct, but the Cook County State Attorney's Office ended up dismissing his entire case on March 26.

That doesn't mean he's in the clear just yet because now, prosecutor Kim Foxx is being accused of botching the proceedings, possibly for political gain.

According to Page Six, Judge Michael Toomin said earlier this week that Jussie's original case was full of "unprecedented irregularities" and ruled to hire a brand new prosecutor, who could potentially bring forth different criminal charges on the actor.

But until then, happy birthday, Jussie!