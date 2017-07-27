Justin Bieber is so close with Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz that he views him as a "second father," according to a new report.

TMZ said that during Justin's two-year Purpose tour, Carl often traveled to visit Justin, particularly when he was feeling lonely. He became "a guiding presence in Justin's life," the report states. Previous reports said that the relationship between Justin and Carl was "intense."

The Biebs pulled the plug on the last 14 shows of his tour on July 24, angering many fans and many of his crew. He gave little reason for the sudden cancelation, but many attributed it to simple exhaustion.

However, on July 25, TMZ reported that Justin canceled the tour because of "religious enlightenment," claiming he "rededicated his life to Christ."

Justin is reportedly estranged from both of his parents, so Carl has taken on the parental figure role. Over the past month, sources told TMZ that Justin and Carl are "nearly inseparable." Biebs also reportedly likes Hillsong because he's treated like a regular person and not the center of attention.

"The church didn't tell Justin to cancel the tour. He made his decision based on spiritual soul-searching and his own view of the path in life he should be taking," a Hillsong source told TMZ, adding that the singer is "becoming the Tom Cruise of that church."

Some reports have even speculated that Justin's faith and dedication to Hillsong could be the end of his singing career.

Justin has publicly denied that his worshipping has anything to do with the tour cancelation.

A few hours after he made the cancelation official, a camera crew asked The Biebs if he had a message for the fans, many of whom are upset, Justin replied, "I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry to anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed. That's not my heart or anything, and have a blessed day."