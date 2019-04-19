Kaley Cuoco is already getting emotional about the end of the "Big Bang Theory," and she's giving her social media followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the final days of the show.

"Only a few curtain calls left!! Cue tears!!!" the actress captioned an image featuring her costars on the sitcom, which ends next month.

In the image, Kaley appears emotional while the rest of her costars clap for the cast, crew and in-studio audience — many of her 5.1 million Instagram followers cried along with Kaley, with one of them noting that the actress has a "forced smile" because she's fighting back tears.

Last year, CBS and the producers of the long-running show announced that "The Big Bang Theory" was coming to a close after 12 seasons.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In February, Kaley told reporters she plans to take home a poster of two robots wrestling —which hangs on the back of Leonard and Sheldon's door as an on-set memento.

"It's always in my eyeline from where I sit in the living room set, so I'm glad I'm going to put it in my own living room so I'll see it forever," she said, according to People magazine. "A lot of people want a lot of things, so I've already marked that one. It looks super random and weird, but it's overly special to me."