Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kanye West and Nick Cannon have squashed their beef, a squabble that started over Kim Kardashian West.

According to TMZ, Nick responded to one of Kanye's social media posts over the weekend and basically told Yeezy that he wouldn't be censored. The two swapped phone numbers using direct messaging and reportedly had a long conversation.

The two decided to simply treat each other with respect.

"They both agreed to be mindful of one another going forward, and to continue their friendship," TMZ said.

The beef started after Nick did an interview on VladTV and spoke about Kim's body and what it was like dating her many years ago.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Last week, Kanye got upset and ranted about Nick on a video, stating the Nick's comments "were not sitting right with my spirit."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Nick responded with his own video, telling Kanye that he can say whatever he wants. He also denied that he has or ever would say anything disrespectful to Kanye and Kim's marriage.

"You're not going to tell me what I can and can't say. I'm a solid individual," Nick said. "If someone asks me a question, I'm gonna answer it to the best of my ability."

All the perceived bad blood is over. In fact, TMZ noted that the conversation ended well enough that Nick and Kanye discussed Yeezy appearing on Nick's show "Wild 'N Out."