Kanye West continues to have problems with Drake, and he's calling him out for following his wife on Instagram.

On Saturday, Kanye tweeted, "I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September." He then added, "I had to bring this up because it's the most f----- up thing of all and I just saw it this morning."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye quickly deleted the tweet.

"Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram," he added.

Drake no longer follows Kim, Us Weekly points out.

SplashNews.com

Kanye has been at odds with Drake for a while now, and several weeks ago, he accused the "God's Plan" singer of threatening his family.

"You threatened the safety of me and my family," Kanye posted on Twitter, adding, "Never threaten north saint and Chicago's dad bro." On Dec. 13, he tweeted, "Drake called trying to threatened me."

Drake also seemingly takes shots at Kanye in the song "Sicko Mode."

The feud between the rappers seemingly kicked off around the time that many people thought Drake insinuated that he slept with Kim Kardashian West in his song "In My Feelings."

Kim has denied she and Drake ever hooked up, and Kanye is angry that Drake never apologized for the perceived mixup.