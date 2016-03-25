Kanye West's mini-me North starts piano lessons, plus more celeb news

George, Amal Clooney's Hillary fundraiser tickets are not cheap

Wanna sit with Hillary Clinton and George and Amal Clooney's April 15 fundraiser? Better start savin' those Benjamins. Gawker reports only couples who "contribute or raise" at least $353,400 will have the luxury of sharing a table with the Democratic presidential candidate. (You can also pitch in a mere $33,400 for an individual ticket and photo op with Hill.) The fundraiser, one of two the Clooneys are involved with in California, has earmarked proceeds for the the Hillary Victory Fund.

