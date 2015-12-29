No stunt here. Kat Von D and "Jackass" star Steve-O are an item.

The heavily-inked duo has been seen together for a month, but now they are using social media to all but confirm that they are indeed dating.

On Dec. 28, Steve-O and Kat showed fans that they are the real deal, posting a photo of them kissing. "How can I be so lucky? @thekatvond," he captioned an image posted to his Instagram. A sign behind them reads, "You will be seeing unusual accomplishment."

Fans had been suspicious that something was brewing between Kat and Steve-O after seeing several social media posting from them over the last month. On Dec. 21, Steve-O, fresh from his short stint in jail, posted a funny selfie with the famous tattoo artist, presumably from an airplane. "Best decision I made all day," he wrote of the image. "I wasn't happy with my seat on the airplane, so I climbed into @thekatvond's."

A few days later, the prankster posted a heartwarming message to his 1.8 million followers about his lady love.

"I know it's crazy that I became a clean and sober, hybrid-driving, animal-rescuing vegan who's super into meditating, but I'm glad I did," he captioned a snap of he and Kat. "I'm even happier that I get to spend so much time with a shockingly gorgeous and amazingly talented woman who is all of those things, kinda wild like me, and doesn't give a f--- how many teeth I really have. @thekatvond."

Steve-O recently underwent mouth surgery, causing him to lose several front teeth.

Kat, too, has been boasting about her man on social media.

On Dec. 23, she posted an image of them standing side by side. "To die by your side, well the pleasure, the privilege is mine," she captioned the twitter pic, along with a heart emoji.