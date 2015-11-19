Kate Hudson sparkled and sizzled in a red hot jumpsuit at the Campari Calendar Unveiling in New York City on Nov. 18.

The star, who happens to be Campari's chosen calendar girl for 2016, rocked a bright red, sequined jumpsuit by Naeem Khan for the occasion. She paired the ensemble, which also featured a pretty daring, low plunging neckline, with a pair of nude heels.

The outfit is very similar to the one she dons for the Campari Calendar, a yearly tradition that features a different celebrity every year and is only distributed to the brand's VIPs. Each year has a theme, and this year's is "The Bittersweet Campaign," a nod to the way Campari can either be bitter or sweet, depending upon what it's paired with.

Kate attended the event solo, and the 36-year-old has been vocal about enjoying the single life lately, despite being rumored to be hooking up with Nick Jonas.