Katie Holmes has shared a series of intimate photos from her trip to Greece where she volunteered at a Syrian refugee camp.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Holmes, who brought her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, embarked on a humanitarian trip to the Moria Refugee Camp on Greece's Lesbos island, as part of her work as a global ambassador for the nonprofit group Artolution.

Holmes and Cruise bring renewed attention to the camp, which has previous received press for it's deplorable conditions. In one of the photos, it looks like Holmes may be participating in a documentary, which would bring even more attention to the camp, as she is filmed painting something on the ground.

Holmes captioned that shot, "I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week. I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. and I pray for refugees everywhere."

Art was a big component of the trip, as the nonprofit group focuses on providing children with a safe platform for creative expression, oftentimes as a way of relieving trauma. In one snap, a group of women are seen painting a mural on the wall. Holmes wrote, "I am so grateful for this experience of working with and getting to know these incredible women in #moriarefugeecamp their hearts are so kind."

She also posted a photo of Cruise playing a hand clapping game with a little child. Designer Zac Posen reposted that photo and thanked Holmes for her work, as she had recruited him to volunteer in his own way.

"I am so proud of@katieholmes212 and her daughter Suri. Over their spring break they went to Greece to help refuges at #moriarefugeecamp. Leading by example and experience. I am a bit emotional and moved seeing my fabric being repurposed for healing through creativity," he wrote. "Thank you #katieholmes for asking me to donate these fabrics from past runway shows. I was thinking Maybe the @Cfda and @britishfashioncouncilshould start programs (maybe they exist already🙏🏽) collecting excess materials from all the brands and apparel company's and donate them to communities in need around the world. We must take care of our people, and every little bit helps!!"