Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are having some mother daughter time!

On Sunday, February 17, Holmes shared a photo of her 12-year-old daughter on Instagram.

"'No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself,'" Holmes, who shares Suri with her ex, Tom Cruise, captioned the photo, quoting English writer Virginia Woolf.

In the photo, Suri is looking out to a snowy mountain with her friend. The "Dawson's Creek" actress filtered the photo in black and white.

Holmes opened up about raising Suri in March.

"We just focus on what she's passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals," she explained. "Be true to your sense of opinions. I listen to her. It's a daily thing. I try to reward her for her hard work, and not necessarily the results of the hard work."

One thing Suri must be passionate about is skiing, as this is not the first time the mother-daughter duo have skied with friends this season. On New Year's Eve Holmes posted a photo of her, Suri and two friends posing with their skis on, poles in the air and making funny faces. The 40-year-old captioned that photo "Happy New Year!"

Her "Dawson's Creek" co-star Mary-Margaret Humes and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Louis Van Amstel joined her on that trip to Utah, with Humes posting a photo of the two together on New Year's Eve.

"Wine and so much laughter with this beauty tonight...a great way to say farewell to 2018 ...I seriously couldn't love you more," Humes wrote.