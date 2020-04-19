So long, Kitty Purry. Katy Perry's beloved 15-year-old cat, a feline that became a mascot for her fans, has passed away.

The "American Idol" judge announced the death while paying homage to the lovable cat, adorably known as Kitty Purry, on Instagram early Sunday morning.

"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many," she wrote alongside several images with Kitty, including a FaceTime call. "Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven."

Kitty become so popular among Katy's fans that she actually appeared in the "I Kissed a Girl" music video. Following concerts, fans would often line up to get pictures with Katy and Kitty.

Katy, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, went on to thank others for helping to raise the four-legged friend.

"Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way," the singer wrote. "Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever."