Let the romance rumors swirl!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were all smiles as they chatted up a storm at The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes after party on Jan. 10, 2016.

According to E! News, the 31-year-old "I Kissed a Girl" singer and the 38-year-old actor reportedly spent time together in the VIP section, danced to Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body" and even shared a vape pen.

Photos from the event show the two looking very comfortable around each other as Orlando whispers into Katy's ear.

If Orlando didn't have Katy's number, it's safe to say he has it now.

"Katy was showing Orlando her phone," an observer told Us Weekly. "They were both smiling and laughing and then he took her phone and started typing on it."

And yet, the only one that Katy said she would date last night was "The Danish Girl" actress Alicia Vikander.

"Ok fine, I'll date you Alicia Vikander," Katy tweeted.