Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From a new music standpoint, we've seen the last of Katy Perry for a bit. The singer is taking a break for an underdetermined amount of time.

"I've been on the road for like 10 years, so I'm just going to chill," the singer told Footwear News. "I'm not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I've done a lot. I feel like I've rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I'm very grateful for that."

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

Without going into detail, Katy said she's neglected certain parts of her life as she's gotten her career off the ground at a young age.

"I didn't really pay attention to anything besides my craft — which is great, and I love it. I love making music, I love writing," she said. "But I don't feel like I'm a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I'm an artist. I don't feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling."

As for when the new music will come, it all depends on when she feels inspired. But, she may very well find inspiration from those closest to her.

NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

While chatting with Footwear News, she said her family and her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, have helped her find peace in her life.

"I've done a lot of work lately in the past year on my mental health, on my spiritual and emotional side," she said. "Now I've been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded. My sister lives right next door to me, and my family is not really fazed by anything. They're proud of me, but they don't put me on a pedestal — everybody is pretty normcore. My boyfriend is a great anchor. For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I'm being cuckoo."