Keira Knightley has a royal bone to pick with a certain duchess.

While penning an essay titled "The Weaker Sex," the actress blasted Duchess Kate for her "perfect" post-birth appearance after her three children, saying the royal was hiding the pain and setting impossible standards for other new mothers to follow.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"We stand and watch the TV screen. [Kate] was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on," Keira wrote in the essay. "The face the world wants to see."

In the essay published in the book "Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies)," Keira continues, "Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don't show your battleground, Kate. Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don't show. Don't tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers."

Just hours after having all three of her children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 5 months — Kate appeared in public, always looking happy and picture perfect.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Keira and her husband James Righton welcomed daughter Edie, in May 2015, one day before the Duchess Kate delivered Charlotte.

In her blistering essay, Keira detailed her own personal childbirth experience in graphic detail, implying that Kate's reality isn't actually real.

"My vagina split. You came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming," she wrote. "They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal. Pulsating, gasping, screaming."

Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In describing her first breastfeeding experience, she said, "You latched on to my breast immediately, hungrily, I remember the pain. The mouth clenched tight around my nipple, light sucking on and sucking out. I remember the s---, the vomit, the blood, the stitches. I remember my battleground. Your battleground and life pulsating. Surviving. And I am the weaker sex? You are?"