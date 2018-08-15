Kelly Ripa knew that Mark Consuelos would be her husband before they ever even met.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him [in person] and I knew," the "Live" host told Bruce Bozzi on his "Lunch with Bruce" podcast.

At the time, it was the mid 90's and Kelly was starring in ABC's daytime soap opera "All My Children." She was also helping cast the role of Mateo Santos. During that process, the casting director, Judy Blye Wilson, showed Kelly a photo of Mark, who was very new to acting.

"She showed me his picture — and Bruce, I'm not this person — like at that point I was not a hopeless romantic," she said. "I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city … I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there. I was a baby when I got my job."

She continued, "So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [me.] Like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment."

After Mark got the gig in 1995, he and Kelly finally met. They married the next year.

When you know, you know…