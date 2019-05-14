Kelly Ripa sees nothing rosy about "The Bachelor" franchise.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host trashed the dating series, despite the fact that her show and the reality show share a network, ABC.

"You guys know how I feel about the show … it disgusts me,"she said Tuesday morning after her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced that current "Bachelorette" star, Hannah Brown, would be coming on their show this week.

Kelly offers a feministic view point when speaking about the hugely popular reality show.

"I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion," she said, referring to "The Bachelor." "We are too special to be arguing over a guy."

Kelly unapologetically deadpanned that she believes the "The Bachelor" — and presumably "The Bachelorette" — is a "gross, gross show."

Maybe some people agree with Kelly. On Monday, Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette" premiered and delivered the highest-rated show of the evening among the 18-49 demographic. However, the rating number, according to The Wrap, was a record low for the franchise in terms of season debuts.

The casting of Hannah wasn't exactly met with open arms. In March, former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay thought Hannah, 23, was too young to be the star of the show.

"If you're wanting somebody who's committed to marriage and a proposal, and I guess to embody what the ideals of the show are, then you're going to have to choose older," Rachel told Page Six.

Former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe recently said Hannah didn't deserve to get the show's top nod for this season.

"I really have hyped up her season," Kaitlyn said in an episode of "LadyGang." "I'm just saying that [she doesn't deserve it] because I don't know her yet."