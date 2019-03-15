Former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay doesn't seem totally sold on the show's decision to cast Hannah Brown as the next "Bachelorette."

Rachel has nothing against the 23-year-old former beauty queen, but thinks she may be too young to really be there for, well, the right reasons.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"If you're wanting somebody who's committed to marriage and a proposal, and I guess to embody what the ideals of the show are, then you're going to have to choose older," Rachel told Page Six.

Rachel was 31 when she filmed. She found love with Bryan Abasolo and the two are set to tie the knot this summer. She cited Arie Luyendyk Jr. as a good "Bachelor" candidate because he was 36 at the time.

"Arie — even though it was quite unconventional — it worked out," she said.

Arie, you'll recall, proposed to Becca Kufrin on the finale, but left her a few weeks later for the runner up, Lauren Burnham. He and Lauren married earlier this year and are expecting their first child together.

As for Hannah, Rachel said, "When people ask me about the new 'Bachelorette,' I say, 'Well, I hope she has the time of her life. She's 23. As she should."

Craig Sjodin / ABC

For the record, Cassie Randolph, who Colton Underwood recently picked on "The Bachelor", is also 23 years old.