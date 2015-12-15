Kevin Federline has just landed a steady new job, in the same town as his ex-wife, Britney Spears!

The former rapper and father to Britney Spears' two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, will now be DJing at the Las Vegas establishment, Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club. Kevin is now under contract to DJ 4-6 times a year at the venue, and the price tag for his services is not too shabby, per TMZ.

K-Fed will be earning up to $10,000 per show, for good reason. He's been honing his DJ skills, and most recently earned $15,000 for a DJ gig in Tokyo. Apart from just stepping up his DJing abilities, Kevin's also no stranger to Crazy Horse III. According to his Instagram, he's been frequenting the establishment pretty often over the last few months.

The new income will augment what Kevin already brings home every month in child support from Britney, reportedly $20,000 a month to help him care for the couple's children. The two married in 2004, but separated two years later.

Aside from the two kids he shares with the pop star, Kevin is also father to a son and daughter from his previous relationship with Shar Jackson, and has two daughters with his current wife, Victoria Prince.

It's unclear whether the former backup dancer will be putting his own moves on display at Crazy Horse III.