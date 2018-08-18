It was a Friday night date night for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The parents to daughter True Thompson, enjoyed an evening dining experience at celebrity hot spot Craig's, the very same place Kylie Jenner dined for her 21st birthday bash, before hitting club Delilah close by.

Thompson rocked a Supreme white tee, black pants, shoes, jacket, and a hat, while Khloe beamed in a spectacular Versace two-piece that included high-waisted pants and a matching top, open but tied at the front.

Having just gotten back from a relaxing getaway to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, 76ers star Ben Simmons. One witness told E! News that Thompson and Khloe (at the time) were "affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."

The loving vacation and date night in Los Angeles for now put to rest any remaining rumors that the relationship is "complicated," stemming from Khloe drinking from a green Solo cup at Kylie's birthday, reportedly representing a relationship status, with green meaning "it's complicated." Apparently, the rumors are false, with Khloe clearing the air on her Instagram, writing, "People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story...I'm sure I drank out of every colored cup that night."

Even more, Thompson was not part of the family mural at Kylie's birthday bash, sparking more speculation. He was rather in Toronto coaching camp kids at basketball.

True has been an inspiration to the two, with Khloe recently opening up to E! News about the possibility of having more. "I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don't know if I'm ready to get pregnant again, it's a lot!" she said to Justin Sylvester. "But I definitely want more kids, I just don't know when that is gonna be."