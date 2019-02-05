Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello, pre-baby body!

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her tight midriff and toned physique on Instagram, saying she feels "strong."

"Feeling strong and healthy after baby in my @goodamerican coral sports bra and leggings!," the reality star wrote in the post, which also promotes new sizes in her company's activewear.

Khloe has often spoken of her love of fitness since she welcomed daughter True last April. Last September she said she was close to getting back to her pre-baby weight, but wasn't in an rush to lose those stubborn final pounds.

"I'm really close to my goal, but I'm plateauing. Now it's sooooo hard!!!" she wrote on her website and app at the time. "I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight."

She added, "I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I've struggled with my weight my entire life. I'm the queen of yo-yoing."

Her new fitness photo comes after Khloe shared a quote by Bianca Sparacino about "soulmates," which many believe is a nod to her beau Tristan Thompson.

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself," the quote read. "A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."