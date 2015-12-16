Move over, Kim! You're younger sister is becoming the queen of reality TV.

It was announced on Dec. 16 that Khloe Kardashian will be starring in a new E! show called "Revenge Body." It will be Khloe's third show, as she already stars in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and "Kocktails With Khloe." She also makes sporadic appearances in "Dash Dolls" and "I am Cait."

The newest show will focus on people facing uphill battles in their lives, whether it's from a breakup or perhaps from losing their jobs. Khloe "will help motivate them to seek the ultimate revenge by receiving a true and total makeover," E! said in a statement.

Each episode will feature two down-in-dumps people who are given the chance to change themselves with a gang of elite trainers and stylists compiled by Khloe.

The show doesn't not have a premiere date as of yet, but E! has ordered six episodes.

"Looking great is always the best revenge," the new first face of reality TV said in a statement. "It's so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers and I can't wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals!"

Khloe, of course, knows a thing or two about revenge bodies. After she and estranged husband Lamar Odom split in 2013, she became a workout warrior and it showed. She reportedly lost 25 pounds by hitting the gym hard with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, and in the summer she stunned on a Complex magazine cover that showed off her body.

The realty star was forced to take a slight break from her daily workouts when Lamar was hospitalized after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October. While she still cares for her hospitalized estranged husband, she has since returned to some semblance of her normal life, often hitting the gym. Last week she referred to the gym as her "happy place." Lamar, though, is still trying to return to form.

"He's not doing great," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "His speech is still slurred and he can barely walk on his own yet. He forgets a lot of people's names -- sometimes even his own. He definitely has some memory loss."

In November, Khloe gave an update to Ellen DeGeneres about Lamar, saying that he still doesn't know why he's in a Los Angeles hospital -- he hasn't asked and the Kardashian family hasn't offered up the information.

There is still hope for him. A source tells People magazine that it's "very possible" that he could live a normal life, but it will take a lot of time.

"The amazing thing about the brain is that it's sometimes able to repair itself beyond what one could have hoped for," the source says. "It's very possible that Lamar will do much better in the future. Right now, however, he still suffers many challenges."

Lamar is reportedly undergoing speech therapy.

"Only time will tell how much Lamar is able to recover," the source says.