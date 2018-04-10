Busy, busy!

Khloe Kardashian hasn't just been busy cooking up a baby -- her little girl is due any day now -- with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She's also been cooking up a thrilling new true-crime TV series for Investigation Discovery.

"Page Six TV" journalist Carlos Greer broke the news that Khloe is executive producing "Twisted Sisters," a show about sisters who murder. It's expected to debut in 2019.

ABC / Randy Holmes / ABC

"I am so excited to be bringing you 'Twisted Sisters,'" Khloe told "Page Six TV." "As a self-proclaimed 'true-crime addict,' there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong."

The show will be comprised of six episodes and will, according to "Page Six TV," "explore sisters who kill each other or team up to kill others."

The famous Kardashian-Jenner sister will be overseeing the stories that are featured on the program.

Rex USA

She also helped brainstorm the title, ID network exec Henry Schleiff told the outlet, adding that they're "thrilled" to be teaming up with Khloe -- whom he calls "one of the most renowned experts on sisters" -- for the show.

Khloe's been a lover of true-crime fare for years.

In March 2016, she binge-watched Netflix's addictive "Making a Murderer" series and took to social media to praise the show and reveal how it had quickly sucked her in after sister Kendall Jenner told her to tune in.

"I can't stop watching this!! Ugh poor Steven [Avery]!" she tweeted. "'Making a Murderer' is going to have me up all night."

REX/Shutterstock

Khloe has executive produced a television show before: She oversaw "Kocktails With Khloe," a pop culture chat show she also hosted that ran on FYI for 14 episodes in early 2016.

Perhaps fittingly, Khloe announced on Twitter on April 9 that she's focusing on her sisters -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as brother Rob Kardashian, on her app all this week.

"IT'S SIBLING WEEK ON MY APP! Get ready for secrets, stories and more about my lovely sisters and brother!" she tweeted.