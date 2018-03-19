Khloe Kardashian is trying to put more money in your pocket!

The reality TV star revealed what tricks she uses to stay on top of her multi-million dollar fortune on her website.

"Spring is not just a time to clean your house. It's also smart to get other aspects of your life in order, like your bank account," Khloe wrote. "Who doesn't want to have a little extra $$$ for a rainy day (or that hot pair of heels you've had your eye on)."

The "Revenge Body" host went on to list her top eight tips, which included "Review your credit score and work to improve it," "Do your taxes, like, now!" and "Set a budget...and stick to it!"

Khloe also gave fans some stylish, financially savy shopping recommendations to save cash, such as the Topshop Leather Zip Around Wallet, Interior Illusions Balloon Dog Bank and the Zadig $ Voltaire Campagnon Savage Embossed Leather Wallet.

The 33-year-old expectant mom definitely has the insight to comment on finances.

Khloe is reportedly worth over $40 million dollars thanks to reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," her clothing line Good American, multiple spinoff series, endorsement deals, hosting gigs and family clothing store, DASH.