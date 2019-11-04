Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expanding their already sprawling property in Hidden Hills, California -- again -- and according to a new report, they're planning to grow some of their own food on all that land.

TMZ reported on Nov. 4 that the couple just purchased a $3 million property that abuts land they already own, so now the compound where they live covers 8 acres.

According to the TMZ, the Wests have "huge plans" for all that acreage. "We're told they plan to transform their combined properties into guest homes, a spa retreat, and essentially ... a private farm for the[ir four] kids," TMZ writes, citing sources, adding that the pair "are aiming for an organic garden and citrus grove on their grounds to streamline their own farm-to-table dining."

They originally purchased their current home from Lisa Marie Presley in 2014 for $20 million and did extensive renovations and rebuilds that took years -- they finally moved into the drastically modernized home in late 2017. By early 2018, the compound had gone up in value: TMZ reported it was appraised at $60 million -- and that was before they continued to add to it. In March 2019, they bought a $2.7 million place adjacent to their marital home.

Variety has published details about the latest home and land purchase that happened this fall: It's a 3,874-square-foot house with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on 1.5 acres. The property is odd in that it's split by a street; on the other side, it comes with equestrian facilities including a four-stall stabling block, tack and feed rooms and a fenced corral, should the Kardashian-West family plan to get any horses.

There are also two other significant properties the couple picked up in 2018 and 2019, though these are not attached to their family compound: Kanye bought a $14 million Wyoming ranch in September, Architectural Digest reported.

And in 2018, he shelled out $6.5 million for a 320-acre piece of land in nearby Calabasas, California. This is where he erected a series of domed structures that he then had to tear down in September after failing to secure the proper building permits.