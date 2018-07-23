Kim Kardashian West took her husband, Kanye West, to the emergency room over the weekend after he began feeling severely under the weather.

According to TMZ, Kanye had the flu, and it continued to get worse. After a short trip to the West Hills Hospital near Los Angeles, the doctors gave him medication to make him feel better.

Kanye had been tweeting about his health of late.

"Whenever you're feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don't have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear…" he tweeted on July 14.

He later added, "I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f—-g cat scan after because it was so bad."

One day before the hospital visit, Kanye seemed more lively as he attended Pusha T's wedding in Virginia Beach with his wife. Before the nuptials, Kim shared an image of Kanye in a black suit and buttoned-up white shirt.

"Mr. West is in the building," Kim wrote on the Instagram Story. "He's so handsome in a suit."