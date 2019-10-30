Kim Kardashian West is suing a makeup app for $10 million, alleging that it heisted one of her social media pictures to make it appear as though she was supporting the platform.

The company claims that it didn't know that Kim was the person in the photo, something her legal team found comical.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star's team said iHandy used a 2017 photo of her to promote a makeup and beauty manipulation app. Around the same time, Kim used the same photo to promote her own beauty line, KKW Beauty.

"Defendant claim, absurdly, as its alleged defense ... that they didn't know that the unlicensed, unauthorized photo they knowingly stole and misappropriated was that of [Kim Kardashian West] ... one of the most famous and recognizable women in the world," the lawsuit states.

Kim's team said iHandy got nasty when confronted with the alleged infringement. "iHandy," Kim's team said, "even had the audacity to threaten [Kim Kardashian West] not to bring claims against them for their blatant infringement, or they would go after her."

iHandy, by the way, is an app designed largely with selfies in mind. It claims it offers "perfect selfies with professional beauty and body retouch tools, including face life, smooth, concealer, slim and more."

Kim is suing for $10 million for the cost of licensing her photo. She also wants the company to hand over any profits it made from using her photo.