Kim Kardashian West is all that -- and a side of fries.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday night, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star attended the 25th anniversary celebration for vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills. Her outfit and her accessory turned heads.

Kim rocked a skintight vintage Versace minidress, Dior sunglasses and clear PVC Yeezy pumps. The most interesting part of her ensemble, though, was her crystal-encrusted french fry-shaped clutch.

The clutch, from Judith Leiber Couture, features a rainbow motif and retails for $5,695.

SplashNews.com

Kim has previously showed off her love of all things Judith Leiber on social media.

The reality TV star's outfit didn't go off entirely as planned, though, as photos revealed a nude-colored undergarment, also commonly known as Spanx, peeking out from under her dress. Kim has made no secret of her love of Spanx.

"Sometimes I wear two pairs of body shapers on top of each other — especially when I am heavier, I def double it up," she wrote on her website. "They really hold you in and make you feel secure!"

"I put one pair on after the other, and if there's a longer pair, I always put those on first. But usually, I wear two pairs that are the same length," she wrote. "I try not to layer two different lengths, because I don't want there to be visible seams; I want there to always just be one seam."