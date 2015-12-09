Kim Zolciak-Biermann is taking her swimsuit game back about 25 years.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star took to Instagram on Dec. 9 to show off and boast about the fact that she can wear a high-cut one-piece swimsuit that would make the 1990 version of Pamela Anderson proud.

Kim's happiness comes after getting scar removal treatment.

"So you all know after the twins [Kane and Kaia] I had a hernia and while fixing the hernia I opted to have a tummy tuck as well!," she wrote about the Instagram image. "My scar is very low and very thin much thanks to @drhochstein 😁 but I still had a scar. I could wear bikinis you would never see it."

The reality star went on to explain that Los Angeles-based Dr. Simon Ourian used Coolaser treatment to get rid of the skin blemish and, after one treatment, it worked. "You can't even see my scar!!" Kim crowed.

Now, she's comfortable donning her throwback-style swimsuit.

"I love these 'Baywatch' bathing suits but never thought I could wear one!," she said. "THANK YOU to 2 amazing doctors who love what they do and they do it with passion! @simonourianmd1 @drhochstein 👌 #Coolaser #GreatDoctors #ComfortableInMySkinScarorNoScar."

Dr. Ourian is slowly becoming a family member to the Biermann's. Aside from Kim's scar removal, he also recently gave Kim's 18-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann lip injections.

"Thank you thank you thank you!!!" Kim's mini-me thanked Dr. Ourian, whom she called her "favorite," in the caption of a time-lapse video of the procedure. "My lips are my biggest insecurity and I'm so happy w my results now!"

She went on to seemingly thank her doctor again, saying, "You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again."

On Dec. 8, Brielle posted several Snapchat images with her mom that showed Kim with fuller lips that suggested she, too, recently had lip injections. In the past, Kim has admitted to getting Botox and having surgery on her breasts and stomach, but she's long denied getting facial surgery.