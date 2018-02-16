Like every parent, Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann don't want to worry when they send their kids off to school, and they're doing everything possible to ensure the kid's safety, including buying bulletproof backpacks.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star took to Instagram to post a photo of her newest purchase.

"I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world. He said, 'best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags' you know I just did!," she captioned her pic. "It's better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It's certified."

The mother of six's screenshot showed the bag she found cost $114.

Her purchase comes on the heels of Wednesday's horrific school shooting in Florida, in which 17 people, most of them teenagers, lost their lives when Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire inside Majorly Stone Douglas High School.

On Feb. 15, one woman posted a photo to Twitter of a bulletproof backpack and indicated that her husband was going to test it out.

"Please let me know thank you so much for sharing," Kim commented.

On Feb, 16, TMZ spoke to a company that sells bulletproof backpacks. The company said regular sales have seen a 30 percent spike since the Feb. 14 shooting.