The Kardashians can't catch a break from photoshopping accusations these days ...

Fans just went after Khloe Kardashian for using a filter on a recent shot with her mama, Kris Jenner, and now, all eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian for a leggy holiday post.

The drama started on Saturday, Dec. 22, after Kourt posted a sexy picture of herself wearing a mermaid-cut evening dress, leaning on Santa Clause, on Instagram.

Some of the reality star's 71.2 million followers were quick to point out that it looked like her legs were missing from the shot, with one saying, "Legs sweetie, where did your legs go?"

Another fan quipped, "Ummm...perhaps you should ask Santa for some legs this Christmas," while others jumped straight to photoshop conclusions with comments like, "Photoshop fail."

But, not everyone agreed with the missing leg remarks and came to Kourtney's defense.

"To the ppl commenting about her legs," one user wrote. "It's just how her legs are positioned. One is behind straight as the other is in front bent. Along with the cut/shape of the dress make."

Another follower chimed in, "VERY pretty. Enough with 'where are her legs'... they're there. She has slender legs and one is behind the other. She's a very petite lady."

Just yesterday, the Internet also went after Khloe Kardashian for using filters on a black-and-white photo that she shared with her mom, with one user asking her if she would still share pictures without a filter option.

Khloe clapped right back at her haters, writing, "Let it go baby. Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"

She continued, "I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways! But by all means I don't think anything on the outside makes us beautiful. My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc."

Back in October, Kim likewise took some heat for allegedly messing with the brightness of a photo featuring her 9-month-old daughter Chicago with Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi, 10 months.

As for all the photoshop finger pointing? We just say, keep killing 'em with kindness like Khloe. Psh!