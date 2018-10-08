Chicago West is merely 9-months-old, but she's already getting the photoshop treatment from her mom, at least according to many people on social media.

On Oct. 2, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of her infant daughter with Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, laying side by side.

"Happiness," she captioned the Instagram image.

The photo should have elicited an "awww," but eagle-eyed fans realized that Kylie shared the same image on Sept. 11, and the photos look a bit different. Kim appears to have used a filter to make the image darker. Kylie's photo is much brighter.

Instagram account Celebface also said there was a subtle change in Chicago's appearance. The account believes that Chicago's curls and forehead were trimmed on the right side. It also claimed that Stormi and Chicago's skin color had been brightened.

The Daily Mail also reported on the alleged photoshopping.

This isn't the first time Kim has been accused of photoshopping her little one's appearance. In May she was accused of editing her little one's eyelashes in an Instagram photo.

Kim has not commented on the photoshopping claims when it comes to her daughter, but she is no stranger to tweaking her own photos, some of which she admits. In one infamous image posted earlier this year, Kim looked flawless, but a car in the background appeared to be completing squished, prompting photo tweaking speculation.

"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" Kim wrote afterward. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it… It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that."