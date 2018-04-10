For Kim Kardashian West, shopping is a way of life… photoshopping, that is. At least that's what a lot of people on the Internet are saying.

Kim, of course, has been accused over the years of editing her social media images to achieve that perfect look. On April 10, she again faced picture altering accusations after sharing an image in a hot pink bikini.

A close look at the image appears to show a strange white stripe through her right hand, which usually indicates that the liquify tool was used. Her waist also seems to be uneven on each side, Page Six pointed out.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:13am PDT

"Quit touching up and faking your pictures. Your gorgeous you don't need to be fake," one person commented.

"Was this edited with MS Paint?," another said.

A rep for Kim spoke to Page Six about the picture, and admitting it wasn't totally natural, but stopped short of saying it was edited.

The "image in question with the white mark is actually filtered through an app that adds in imperfections to the image," the rep said. "She has used it for several other photos seen on her Instagram where you can see cracked lines and white spots."

Last week, many accused the reality TV star of Photoshopping a throwback picture — in that image, fans pointed to a line in the wall near Kim's thigh that looked distorted.

In late March she was again accused of Photoshopping when a car in the background looked completely squished.

"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" Kim wrote afterward. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it… It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that."