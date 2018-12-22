"Let it go." That's how Khloe Kardashian suggested an Instagram user respond to future negative thoughts about other people's Instagram posts, edited or otherwise.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

The reality star was responding to comment on a black and white photo of herself with her mother, Kris Jenner, that garnered a comment about her use of filters. The user asked if Khloe would still share photos of herself at all if the filter options were ever removed.

"Would you?" the "Revenge Body" star asked (via Us Weekly). "Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to ones life? Maybe i'm just different… but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad to care to criticize something like an editing app. Let it go babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"

According to Us, a number of followers defended Khloe and commented about how much they appreciated the fact she responded thoughtfully. Khloe, however, had more to say.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

"But babe how are you saying I Photoshopped my face if you really don't [know]?" she asked. "Did you alter this photo?"

Finally, Khloe, who initially posted the photo of herself and Kris as a means of telling her mom that she and all her sisters hope to be "as strong and fabulous" as she is someday, told the user: "I I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways! But by all means I don't think anything on the outside makes us beautiful. My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc."

She added: "My soul is what I'm taking with me," then told her followers she loves them and urged everyone to, "Continue to Radiate the beauty in your heart!!"