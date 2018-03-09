While the entertainment world reported that Kylie Jenner was pregnant for the latter half of last year and the first month of 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner family offered no insight on the speculation.

Complete radio silence.

Now, Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, is opening up on how the reality TV squad known for being overly transparent about their lives was able to remain mum for nine whole months.

"You just have to go with the flow," she told E! News. "The family pact is don't say a word so my lips were sealed."

Kris's kids were good, too. Kylie's sisters -- Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner -- were all pressed by media and late-night hosts about the pregnancy reports, but they all managed to avoid confirming or denying anything.

Finally, on Feb. 4, Kylie officially announced that she had given birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb 1.

In announcing the birth in an Instagram post, Kylie said, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Kylie's pregnancy just added to the recent Kar-Jenner baby boom: Kim and Kanye West recently welcomed a baby via surrogate, and Khloe is also expecting a girl.

Asked which child will deliver her 10th grandchild, Kris went back into silence mode.

"I'm not even going to try to answer that question! I don't know," she said. "I don't even get into the who's gonna have a baby question because I'm only going to get myself into trouble by the time I get home."