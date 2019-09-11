Kristin Cavallari fired a social media staffer after an Instagram photo posted to the reality star's account was labeled "insensitive."

The former "Hills" star was getting shredded on social media for much of Wednesday morning after the photo in question was posted, one that showed her in a low-cut, cleavage-showing dress in New York City on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

"NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember," the initial caption read. It was later modified to read, "NYC for 24hrs."

Still, the damage had been done.

Page Six said K-Cav and her team initially sent the photo from her appearance to promote her new collaboration with Daltile. The captioned was allegedly supposed to say, "24 hours in New York City." However, according to the Page Six, the staffer "took it upon herself to post the image with a modified caption."

Kristin was reportedly in a fitting when the picture was posted.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"This is super insensitive," one person wrote about the Instagram photo. Another said, "Poor taste."

A third person said, "Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post."

"This is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day," yet another Instagram user said.

In the image, several high-end brands were tagged.

"Maybe today isn't the day to market your brand or yourself.. in NYC. #disappointed," one user said, referencing the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York , Virginia and Pennsylvania.

It's unclear how long the social media staffer was on the job.