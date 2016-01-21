Kristin Cavallari was hospitalized on Jan. 20 after being involved in a scary car accident outside of Chicago.

According to TMZ, the former reality star was struck by another driver, but thankfully her three children -- Camden, Jaxon and Saylor -- weren't with her at the time of the wreck.

Kristin's husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, reportedly rushed to the hospital once she was admitted.

The celebrity website said Kristin's injuries aren't serious, but she is sore.

Earlier in the day Kristin seemed in good spirits, using social media to tout shoes from her own line.

The accident comes about two months after Kristin's brother Michael was found dead after going missing in a remote part of Utah.

Neither Kristin nor her husband has yet to address the car accident.