Congrats to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler!

The couple welcomed their baby girl on Nov. 23, and they chose the name Saylor.

The "Laguna Beach" alum made the announcement on her Instagram with a photo of pink clothes and her daughter's foot prints and birth information. "Saylor James Cutler was born today at 132pm!" she captioned the pic.

Saylor weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was just a smidgen over 19 inches.

Kristin and Jay tied the knot in June 2013 and have two sons Camden, 2, and Jaxon, 18 months.

In September, Kristin told Us Weekly, "The boys are really excited about having a sister."

She also spoke about how her football pro husband pitches in around their house. "He helps out cleaning up the kitchen. Or he'll make dinner if I want. And he helps out with the boys every night!" she told the mag. "He's a very hands-on dad, and that's all I could ask for."