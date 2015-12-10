Kristin Cavallari's brother Michael has been found dead after he went missing in a remote area of southeastern Utah.

The death marks the end of a roughly two-week search for Michael.

Several hours after Michael's body was recovered, a heartbroken Kristin posted a old photo of the two of them as children.

"My heart is in a million pieces. Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh," she captioned the throwback. "You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I'm at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP 💔"

Authorities had been searching for Michael since Nov. 27 after his Honda Civic was found abandoned off the I-70 freeway in Grand County. A resident of San Clemente, Calif., it's not known why he was in Utah or where his body was found.

As news of Michael's disappearance began to swirl, "The Hills" alum posted a throwback photo of she and brother on Dec. 7.

"I appreciate all the concern, thoughts, and prayers that have been extended to me and my family," she captioned the photo showing both of them as young tykes on the beach. "We remain hopeful and I will share any news that we receive. I have such gratitude for all those that have shared their support."

Earlier this week, several media outlets reported that Michael had a rough past and was even arrested in Southern California a few days before he went missing.

"Sadly, Kristin's brother has been getting into trouble for a long time," a source told E! News. "There's always been a lot of drama around him.

"The family is in constant touch," the source continued as the search was ongoing. "It's been stressful. Especially for Kristin, who is caring for two young kids and a newborn. She's not a Hollywood mom. She doesn't have a lot of help. This has been tough on her."

Kristin, it seems, was always a staunch supporter of her brother.

"She was always very protective of him," the source told People magazine. "She was always trying to help him. He had been trying to produce reality shows awhile ago, but it didn't work out."

Kristin announced that her brother had died in a Dec. 10 statement.

"We want to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. We have just been informed by the authorities my brother's body has been found," the statement read. "This is a very painful time and we are still processing it all. We kindly ask everyone please respect our privacy during our time of grieving."