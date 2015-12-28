She's seeing red! It girl Kylie Jenner has forever inked her desire to have some sanity in her wild life.

On Dec. 28, the teenager displayed her new red tatt on Instagram which reads, "\'sa-ne-te\," the phonetic breakdown for the word "sanity."

View this post on Instagram All red. @bangbangnyc A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2015 at 11:07pm PST

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star captioned the skin-baring pic, "All red," and then linked to the New York City tattoo shop, Bang Bang NYC, where she got the skin art done. The shop is owned by Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy and has famously inked Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna, LeBron James, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora, Chris Brown and more.

This is the second tattoo for the 18-year-old. Soon after Kylie's 18th birthday, the brunette got a tiny red heart inked on the back of her arm.