On the new "Ellen DeGeneres Show" airing Nov. 30, Kylie Jenner tells the beloved talk show host all about her relationship with Caitlyn.

"I like her better than Bruce," Kylie Jenner told Ellen. "[We] talk about makeup and clothes. We bond a lot more, but not only that, I feel like there's not a huge secret in the family."

Aside from having no more secrets and Bruce becoming Caitlyn, Kylie Jenner says not much else has changed with her parent.

"I feel like we hang out a lot more," she continued. "She's really living her authentic true self. She's the same exact person, only she looks different."

But that wasn't Kylie's only big reveal, the 18-year-old reality star also admits that she knew about Bruce's secret feelings for most of her life.

"I feel like there was always this big secret," Kylie explained. "I've honestly known about it for a really long time and … We actually caught him dressing up as a girl when my sister [Kendall] and I were like 6 and 7 maybe. So we've known for a while that there was something, but it was never talked about."

Coming to terms with the new reality of her family was also somewhat of a challenge to deal with.

"It was the only thing I really bottled in," Kylie said. "I don't bottle in a lot of things, and I feel like my family was a little upset about that, but I got through it."

However, from the sounds of things, Kylie has figured out how to navigate this new relationship with Caitlyn just fine these days and they seem to be doing better than ever.