Lamar Odom is not interested in collecting a huge payday to be on "Celebrity Big Brother," and of course dish on his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The former NBA champion, 38, was set to star in the reality TV program that has a payback theme this year—as Lamar confessed to having "multiple affairs" while married to Khloé.

A television source told The Sun that "Bosses were really keen on signing Lamar as their star contestant for this year's line-up," adding, "The upcoming series is all about celebrities facing their demons and there's no better character than Lamar in terms of someone who's gone through a journey of redemption. He had a massively successful career as a sportsman and a beautiful wife but it all came crashing down due to his infidelities and drug and drink addictions."

The source continued: "Lamar was offered a huge fee to take part in the series - but eventually turned down the opportunity."

Back in 2015, the former Los Angeles Laker almost died and was found unconscious at a house of prostitution after a drug fueled night. Kardashian, who divorced Odom in 2016, talked about how making medical choices for him while he was in a coma was one of the most emotionally taxing and terrifying moments in her life.

"They told me he had four hours. It's a horrible call to get," she said back in 2015. "Having to run these tests or make medical decisions, it's terrifying."

Odom made a full recovery and then later revealed how he'd been unfaithful to Khloe, explaining in an interview, "When I became Khloe Kardashian's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing," adding, "That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my [expletive] in my pants."

Khloe's close pal Malika Haqq did appear on the show however did not reveal any family secrets about the Kardashians.