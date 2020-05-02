Lea Michele has confirmed that she's going to be a mom.

While donning a full-length blue dress, the former "Glee" star shared a sun-drenched snap while cradling her baby bump on Saturday morning.

"So grateful," she captioned the Instagram image.

The confirmation comes a few days after People magazine reported the Lea and her husband of a year, Zandy Reich, were expecting their first child together.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source told the mag.

The social media confirmation sparked a slew of gleeful responses from Lea's celebrity friends, including Ashely Tisdale, who wrote, "OMG OMG."

Emma Roberts said, "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!"

After dating for two years, Lea and Zandy, an entrepreneur and business owner, tied the knot in Napa, California, in March 2019.

"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source told E! News shortly after the nuptials last year. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."