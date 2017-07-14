Leah Remini won't stop trying to take down the Church of Scientology until federal agencies step in and begin investigating the religion.

In an interview with E! News, Leah said she was hoping that her Emmy-nominated A&E docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" would be enough for authorities to begin looking into the controversial religion, but it wasn't. So, she's doing a second season.

"I was hoping that what we had laid out in season one would get the FBI, would get the Department of Justice, would get the IRS would get local agencies to take a look at Scientology policy and its doctrine," she told E!. "I was hoping that would be enough. We keep presenting the stories, this is Scientology policy, we hope you now see this is not our opinion, it's actually the religion that it's harmful and dangerous, and no action was taken."

She added, "Since season one, during season one, after season one we were inundated with emails of people wanting to tell their stories for the first time."

The new season, she said, it shaping up to be a little different, but will continue painting Scientology, which enjoys tax-exempt status, in a negative light. And, of course, the goal remains the same.

"Well the first season we were setting up the policy of Scientology of disconnection," she said. "And now we're covering a variety hoping this will be enough to get the attention of the FBI, the IRS, and local agencies to finally look into Scientology...Hopefully something will be done about it, and if not I will do a season three."

It's been a good week for Leah and her "passion" project. On July 13, she found out that the show is up for an Emmy award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. Based on the nomination, the docuseries is seen in the same scope as "Vice" and "Inside the Actor's Studio."

"Honestly, I've wanted it for our brave storytellers. I wanted it for them," she said. "For me, this project has always been about the people who are willing to speak. And there are repercussions to their speaking. So for me, I was literally on my knees saying 'God please. Acknowledge them. Acknowledge them for what they've done or what they continue to do.'"

"And I'm just so happy for them. I'm happy for the Amy Scobees and Bonnies of the world who, you know, Bonnie, Amy's mother who was in our first episode, she spoke from her hospital bed," she continued. "The woman died before the show aired but her message was don't let Scientology or any belief system destroy your life and your family."