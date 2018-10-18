Lecy Goranson said she felt "paralyzed" the moment that she saw Roseanne Barr's now infamous tweet that led to "Roseanne" getting abruptly canceled earlier this year.

Now, still five months later, Lecy, who stars in "The Conners," remembers exact details of that May 29 morning.

"I was in my apartment, and usually I have my little ritual where I'll get up, get a coffee and turn on some jazz and sit at my computer. I remember sitting at my computer and just seeing the media around it and just feeling paralyzed," she told E! News. "I felt paralysis. And then I managed to pick up the phone and text [Sara Gilbert], 'We're screwed.'"

The downfall of highly popular "Roseanne" reboot came after its controversial star tweeted a racist comment about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Not long after the since-deleted tweet, ABC canceled the show.

"I just felt like I couldn't see any way around what that was and I was also just saddened and just shocked. I was shocked. And then I just kind of remember the next two or three hours just walking around," Lecy said, adding that she was flooded with texts and emails. She kept thinking, "This is going to crumble."

It did, and just like that, Lecy was out of a job.

"It was just so surreal and shocking and sad," Lecy said.

In thinking about the tweet, the actress said, "Whatever you want to call it, it is racist, that being said I don't think Roseanne is a racist, I think that is racist…I still don't quite understand what she was trying to say. I don't understand what the logic is. No one's explained to me what it was supposed to mean, and I felt so confused by that. I really did."

Roseanne first said that tweet was a "joke," but then said she tweeted after taking sleep aid Ambien.

After the dust had settled, ABC reprised the show as "The Conners," and Roseanne's character was killed off on the opening episode of the spinoff.

In a statement, Roseanne said her TV death created an "unnecessary, grim and morbid dimension."

Lecy told E!, "People have their opinions on any piece of art. Of course I understand why that would be hers, but you know, it's a different show. It's a new show. It has a lot of elements of the old show, but it's not the same show."