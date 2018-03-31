Leonardo DiCaprio, well known around Hollywood and the globe for that matter, for his penchant for younger women, sometimes half his age - now has really upped his game.

WENN, left; Dennis Van Tine / Future Image / WENN.com, right / WENN

And he is reportedly even and elder to his current flame's own mother.

"The Wolf of Wall Street" star, 43, was seen on Wed., March 28, hanging out with Argentine model/actress Camila Morrone, at a breakfast rendezvous in Los Angeles, where they were seen strolling arm-in-arm - before she dropped a kiss on his shoulder, according to Page Six.

Leo also went to a screening of actor Al Pacino's "Salomé" during the week - and seemingly it's all connected. Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá, 41, is with "The Devil's Advocate" star Pacino, a pal of Leo's, and reports Page Six, both mom and daughter have known the "Revolutionary Road" star for multiple years.

Rex USA

DiCaprio and Morrone have been together quite a lot in the recent months, going to Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash in Feb., enjoying the beauties of Aspen, Colorado back in January, and of course hitting Leo's go-to club together, 10ak. The hot pair were first spotted together back in December.

Morrone acted in James Franco's "Bukowski" and Bruce Willis' newest thriller, "Death Wish."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Before Camila, Leo dated model Nina Agdal, 26, but they split up back in May.