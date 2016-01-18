Sometimes a kiss really is just a kiss.

A brief encounter between Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Paris seemed to suggest the pair was making out. But sources tell TMZ the meetup only involved a kiss on the cheek.

Rihanna was enjoying a night out with her friend and "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" co-star Cara Delevingne at L'Arc Nightclub when RiRi ran into Leo, who's still busy promoting "The Revenant" in Europe.

A photo agency reportedly snapped suggestive pics of the two (even TMZ has declined to run the photos, noting there may be a privacy law violation) and began hawking them around the web, according to the gossip site.

But insiders tell both TMZ and People Leo and Rihanna are "just friends," despite reports they hooked up last year at the Playboy Mansion.

Rihanna has been single for some time while her Oscar-nominated pal Leo recently became single after splitting from model Kelly Rohrbach.