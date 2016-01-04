Stop us if you've heard this before: Leonardo DiCaprio has broken up with another model girlfriend.

The actor reportedly called it off with Kelly Rohrbach after several months of dating, according to E! News. A source actually told the news outlet that Leo and Kelly split a few months ago, so Leo ended 2015 and started off the new year as a single man.

"This is a really busy time for both of them," the source said. "They are both just so busy that it was hard to make a relationship work."

In fairness, Leo's dance card is filling up rather quickly. Along with promoting his film "The Revenant," the actor is nominated for several awards for his role in the film, including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards. He's likely to be nominated for an Oscar, as well.

Kelly has her own projects, too. Besides her modeling career, she is set to play CJ Parker in the upcoming film "Baywatch."

It seems that the split was amicable.

"They are still very friendly," the source added. "They really enjoy each other's company."

The pair dated less than a year.