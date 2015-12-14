Living on the edge! Leonardo DiCaprio is lucky to be alive … multiple times!

In a new cover story for Wired magazine, the actor revealed that he's had multiple brushes with death, more than just that infamous close encounter with a great white shark.

"If a cat has nine lives, I think I've used a few. I mean, there was the shark incident," DiCaprio said, referring to his well-known incident. "A great white jumped into my cage when I was diving in South Africa. Half its body was in the cage, and it was snapping at me."

Leo said that while shark diving in a cage, a great white jumped out of the water to get a tuna. It landed in his case, as they are left open at the top.

"I sort of fell down to the bottom and tried to lie flat," he said. "The great white took about five or six snaps an arm's length away from my head. The guys there said that has never happened in the 30 years they'd been doing it."

That would be a harrowing enough encounter to last a lifetime. For Leo, though, that was just another day. In addition to his adventure in the sea, he also had one at about 30,000 feet in the air.

He was aboard a Russia-bound plane when an engine exploded.

"I was in business class, and an engine blew up in front of my eyes. It was right after 'Sully' Sullenberger landed in the Hudson," he said, referring to the famed pilot who landed an plane in New York's Hudson River after an engine stopped after hitting a bird in 2009. "I was sitting there looking out at the wing, and the entire wing exploded in a fireball."

"I was the only one looking out at the moment this giant turbine exploded like a comet. It was crazy," Leo recalled. "They shut all the engines off for a couple of minutes, so you're just sitting there gliding with absolutely no sound, and nobody in the plane was saying anything. It was a surreal experience. They started the engines back up, and we did an emergency landing at JFK."

Ok, so, there were just the two times when Leo was knocking on heaven's door, right? Wrong! He almost plummeted to his death in a skydiving incident, too.

"It was a tandem dive. We pulled the first chute. That was knotted up. The gentleman I was with cut it free. We did another free fall for like another 5, 10 seconds. I didn't even think about the extra chute, so I thought we were just plummeting to our death," the actor recalled. "He pulled the second, and that was knotted up too. He just kept shaking it and shaking it in midair, as all my friends were, you know, what felt like half a mile above me, and I'm plummeting toward earth. And he finally unravels it in midair."

Even if he made it, he would be in severe pain for quite a while, he was told. "The fun part was when he said, 'You're probably going to break your legs on the way down, because we're going too fast now,'" he said. "So after you see your whole life flash in front of your eyes -- twice -- he says, 'Oh, your legs are going to get broken too.'"

He was uninjured.

Maybe Leo should stick to actives that take place on firm ground.