Liam Payne is renting his stunning 9,659 square foot home in Los Angeles for a cool $60,000 a month, but potential renters need to know that the property comes with a roommate … of an unworldly kind.

The One Direction singer said the house is haunted.

Last year, while still dating the mother of his child Cheryl Cole, Liam spoke to The Sun about the property.

"We've got a really lovely place and when Cheryl was pregnant we were out there in LA, but we've got a ghost in our top bedroom," he said. "Cheryl wouldn't stay in the top room, being pregnant with the baby. I've seen lights go on and off in the middle of the night and a few little creepy things, like taps turning on and off."

Liam told the British tabloid that a random woman approached his mother on the street one day to inform her that the ghost of the previous owner resides in the property.

"If you don't believe in it, I don't think it can get to you," he said. "But Cheryl was like, 'I'm not sleeping upstairs'. So we slept downstairs in the cinema room. First World problems."

Liam and Cheryl have since split, announcing their breakup on July 1. In happier times, the duo spent a lot of time in the secluded compound between Malibu and Calabasas.

The home, ghoul and all, is stunning, as it features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Liam purchased the home, which sits on 4.69-acres, in 2015 for $10 million. He listed it on the market in February, but failed to sell it.

In addition to the main home, the property also includes two large guest houses, a guard house for security staff, a koi pond, fitness center and a fully paneled library with a second floor gallery.

Still, rent at your own risk.